WASHINGTON — An elderly woman’s faith was shaken after a frightening robbery, but a heartwarming gesture by a Fairfax County police officer helped restore it.

The 69-year-old woman, who declined to provide her name because she said it’s all about the police officer, sent a thank-you card to Officer Matt Pleva and a letter to his boss. She explained what Pleva did, and how his compassion and thoughtfulness helped after her faith had been shaken.

She said it was also important to send the letter because police officers have been getting a bad rap and that this officer, with what she calls “a winning smile,” went above and beyond the call of duty.

On Feb. 21 at about 7 p.m., the woman was at the Beacon Shopping Center on Route 1 in Mt. Vernon. She said she had just closed her car’s passenger door after putting her purse inside when a man suddenly popped open the door and stole her purse. All she could do, she said, was scream.

“Just screaming ‘help me, help me,’” she said.

In the purse, along with her wallet, glasses and prayer books, was something irreplaceable — a set of rosary beads from her best friend’s mother, who had died. She said the rosary beads had been used so much that the image of Jesus on them had been worn away.

When Pleva, a 16-year veteran of the force, arrived on the scene, he helped calm the woman down. She said he was very reassuring.

“I was a wreck, but he was very calming. He managed to let me know we were going get this taken care of. Not to worry.”

She said, “When I saw this officer it was like God sent him to me to help me get through this.”

A short time later, her purse was found without a few credit cards and her rosary. The woman was happy to get her purse back — a Christmas gift from her grandson.

A few days later, Pleva was at her front door with a new set of rosary beads, saying that the woman could not go to mass without a rosary. She said that gesture of kindness following such a scary experience restored her faith.

She said she could see in his eyes how important it was for him to do this, since he was a man of faith.

“It brought tears my eyes, and he was happy giving it to me,” she said.

Pleva said officers are on the street every day dealing with difficult situations, but that the woman’s pleasant reaction will have an impact on him for a very long time.

He said she thanked for his kindness, for being a credit to his profession and for the rosary. She told Pleva she would pray for him.

The police are still looking for the suspect. They describe him as white, in his late 20s, with a thin build. He was last seen getting into a light-colored pickup truck with a ladder rack in the back.

If you recognize him, or know anything else about the case, the police ask you to call them at 703-360-8400 (hit zero at the voice prompt) or at 703-691-2131. You can also visit Fairfax Crime Solvers online or by text “TIP187” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

