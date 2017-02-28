5:19 pm, February 28, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Watch or listen live beginning at 9 p.m. as President Trump addresses Congress.

Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » West Potomac High principal resigns

West Potomac High principal resigns

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP February 28, 2017 4:57 pm 02/28/2017 04:57pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The principal of West Potomac High School in Fairfax County has resigned.

Fairfax County Public Schools spokesman John Torre said that Alex Case’s resignation was effective Friday. Torre would not comment on the reason for Case’s departure.

Before his resignation, Case had been on leave from his job for a time.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, Case said his decision to step down was not easy to make, but that he is excited to pursue new opportunities to serve the community while dedicating more time to his family.

In a note sent along with Case’s letter, Assistant Superintendent Terry Dade said school officials will share more information about the search for a new principal in the weeks ahead.

Dale Rumberger took over as interim principal last week.

Before leading the school, near Alexandria, Case served as a teacher and assistant principal.

“I believe the time is right to allow others to lead the work we have started and have great confidence in the leadership team in place at West Potomac,” Case said in the letter.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fairfax county public schools Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News Virginia west potomac high school
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » West Potomac High principal resigns
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Fairfax County, VA News