Virginia voters select City of Fairfax mayor, House delegate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fairfax City Councilmember David L. Meyer has been elected mayor in a special election.

According to unofficial results posted on the Department of Elections website Tuesday night, Meyer received 1,644 votes, or 42 percent, with 100 percent of the precincts reporting.

Former Mayor R. Scott Silverthorne resigned last year after he was arrested for what police said was an attempt to trade drugs for sex in a sting operation.

Voters in Richmond and part of Henrico County picked Richmond School Board member Jeff Bourne, a Democrat, to be the new delegate from the 71st District.

Bourne got 3,542 votes, or nearly 90 percent, in unofficial results with 100 percent of the precincts reporting.

The House seat was vacated after Democrat Jennifer McClellan won a seat in the state Sen

