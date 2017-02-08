Judge bars Fairfax Co. from IDing officer in fatal shooting, for now

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order, forbidding Fairfax County, Virginia, from publicly identifying a police officer involved in a fatal shooting, last month, in Herndon.

The officer, identified as John Doe in the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, feared he, his wife and their children would be subjected to harm, threats and harassment once his name is made public.

Judge T.S. Ellis agreed, granting a temporary order Monday, barring the county from announcing the officer’s name, at least until a scheduled hearing Thursday afternoon, in Alexandria.

On Jan. 16, Mohammad Doudzai, 32, barricaded himself in his Herndon home, after shooting his two brothers. Police said they attempted to disarm him with rubber bullets and a stun gun.

Doudzai was fatally shot, after police say he approached officers, armed with a knife.

Under a recently-adopted policy, Fairfax County police chief Edwin Roessler had 10 days to identify the officer involved, unless he could articulate a risk to that officer.

In the past several days, Roessler has said the threat assessment process wasn’t completed.

“I have not made a decision regarding the name release,” said Roessler, in a Tuesday statement. “I will carefully monitor and follow any and all legal decisions in this matter.”

In its request for the restraining order, the officer’s attorney Andrew George said his client would be irreparably harmed by the release of his name, less than a month after the shooting.

Naming the officer “will recklessly place Plaintiff and his family in needless danger,” wrote George. “The danger, and the personal impact it will have on Plaintiff’s life, outweighs any abstract public benefit from making his identity known at all.”

In his ruling Tuesday, Ellis said police-involved shootings engender strong emotions.

“Any civil servant should expect to face criticism, scorn, or even demeaning language; thick skin is essential in public service” wrote Ellis. “Yet, there must be a line drawn between criticism and threats.”

Ellis granted the temporary order, saying “it will be impossible ‘un-ring the bell,'” once the officer’s name is revealed.

“Any individual with internet access could type plaintiff’s name in a search engine to reveal plaintiff’s address and details about his family members,” Ellis wrote.

At some point the officer’s name will come out, Ellis suggested.

“If would seem that if enough time passes between the use of deadly force and the disclosure of the plaintiff’s personal identifying information, there would be less (if any) risk that plaintiff would be subjected to threats of reprisal,” Ellis wrote.

Ellis said since the officer remains on administrative leave, “there is no risk that plaintiff would endanger the public while on duty.”

In a statement, Fairfax County police say Roessler will appear in Thursday’s preliminary injunction hearing at 1 p.m., before Ellis.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.