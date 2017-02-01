Missing Fairfax Co. mother, baby may be in danger, police say

A Fairfax County teenager and her baby are missing, and police believe they might be in danger.

Lizzy Rivera Colindres, 16, and son Aidan David Castillo Rivera, 5 months, are missing and police believe they might be in danger. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

Sixteen-year-old Lizzy Rivera Colindres and her 5-month-old son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen Jan. 14 at Rhoden Court in Springfield, Virginia. Rivera Colindres’ mother reported them missing the following day.

Fairfax County police initially believed that they left voluntarily with 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas, the baby’s father. However, new information suggests that Rivera Colindres and her baby left out of fear of Castillo Rivas.

Rivera Colindres is described as about 5-feet-6 and 125 pounds. She has long black hair with light-colored stripes. She wears glasses.

Police ask anyone with information to call 571-585-2378 or 571-489-1796.

