Renaissance Centro pitches Reston’s first condos in a decade

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2017 11:38 am 01/30/2017 11:38am
Developer Renaissance Centro is seeking to replace an office building it owns at 1801 Old Reston Ave. with Reston’s first new condos in more than a decade.

The development application has a small footprint (1.51 acres), but will fill in the gaps between high-rises in Reston’s growing urban core as Metro’s Silver Line prepares to stop at Reston Town Center beginning in 2020.

The property currently houses a three-story, 29,200-square-foot office building constructed in 1988. Bethesda-based Renaissance Centro wants to build in its place a 20-story, 150-unit condo building at Old Reston Avenue, Temporary Road and Reston Parkway, across from Reston Town Center and about a half mile from the future Metro stop.

The project would be the first for-sale units in or near the Reston Town Center since Midtown was completed in 2007. There has been a building boom associated with the Silver Line since then, but all of those new buildings — including Comstock’s BLVD at Reston Station, Boston…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

