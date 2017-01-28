4:44 pm, January 28, 2017
Police: Wife, son fatally shot by father in McLean

By Tiffany Arnold | @TiffanyMArnold January 28, 2017 4:31 pm 01/28/2017 04:31pm
Police at the scene of a multiple-death investigation in McLean, Virginia, Friday afternoon. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WASHINGTON — Police said a father, son and mother found dead inside a McLean, Virginia home on Friday were killed in a “domestic-related double murder-suicide.”

Fairfax County police said Hong Chen, 52, and his wife Shirley Shou, 48, were found dead along with their son James Wenjie Chen, 16.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Windy Hill Road at around 12:30 p.m. after a family member reported that a body could be seen through a window to the house.

Police said Saturday that investigators believe Hong Chen shot his wife and son. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A pending autopsy would determine the exact manner and cause of death, police said.

Topics:
crime Fairfax County, VA News homicide Latest News Local News mclean Virginia
