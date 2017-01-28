Police: Wife, son fatally shot by father in McLean

WASHINGTON — Police said a father, son and mother found dead inside a McLean, Virginia home on Friday were killed in a “domestic-related double murder-suicide.”

Fairfax County police said Hong Chen, 52, and his wife Shirley Shou, 48, were found dead along with their son James Wenjie Chen, 16.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Windy Hill Road at around 12:30 p.m. after a family member reported that a body could be seen through a window to the house.

Police said Saturday that investigators believe Hong Chen shot his wife and son. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A pending autopsy would determine the exact manner and cause of death, police said.



Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.