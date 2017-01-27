3:45 am, January 28, 2017
Police: 3 found dead in domestic-related McLean incident

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens January 27, 2017 5:28 pm 01/27/2017 05:28pm
WASHINGTON — Three people are dead after what police say was a domestic-related incident in McLean, Virginia, on Friday.

Police found three bodies in a house in the 1300 block of Windy Hill Road in McLean. They were alerted around 12:30 p.m. when a family member called to say a body could be seen through the window of the house.

Police said there was trauma to their bodies, but would not release any other details about the nature of their deaths. Police have not released the names or ages the deceased.

Detectives said they believe the deaths are a result of a domestic-related incident.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Neighbor Khaled Murad says he’s shocked by the news.

“You don’t hear such a thing in this quiet neighborhood,” he said.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report from McLean. Stay with WTOP for updates on this developing story.

Topics:
fairfax county Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News McLean deaths investigation multiple deaths in McLean Virginia
