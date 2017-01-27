Fairfax Co. police chief withholds officer’s name in fatal shooting

WASHINGTON – In a break with county policy, Fairfax County’s police chief says he is withholding the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Herndon, Virginia, earlier this month.

Chief Ed Roessler said a threat assessment was still being conducted for the officer involved.

“County policy is to release an officer’s name within 10 days, unless I can articulate a risk to that officer,” said Roessler in a statement released Thursday.

“I’m not in a position at this point to say whether a risk exists or not; therefore, it isn’t prudent to release the officer’s name at this time,” he said in the statement. “As the chief of these men and women who serve our county professionally and with distinction every day, I need to make an informed decision about their safety.”

Roessler said he explained his decision to the county’s board of supervisors, telling them the assessment is complex and has “several factors that require further investigation.”

He said he expected an update on the assessment “in the near future.”

The police officer who was involved in the Jan. 16 incident shot and killed Mohammad Doudzai, 32, following a hostage situation and a fire at Doudzai’s Herndon townhouse.

Police said Doudzai got into an argument with his girlfriend before shooting and injuring two of his brothers. According to investigators, Doudzai then took a 29-year-old roommate hostage, set his house ablaze and continued to fire a handgun, preventing firefighters from putting out the flames.

Police said they attempted to disarm Doudzai with rubber bullets and a stun gun.

Doudzai was shot when he approached a team of officers while armed with a knife, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers rescued the hostage from inside the house, and detectives recovered a gun and a knife from the scene.

The police officer involved in the shooting was not injured and remains on routine administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

