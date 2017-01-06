6 rescued in Fairfax Co. apartment fire

Six people were rescued after an apartment complex fire in Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Six people were rescued after an apartment complex fire in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County Fire said the fire started on a top floor of a garden-style apartment on the 6700 block of Tower Drive in the Alexandria area just after midnight Saturday.

The fire was knocked out quickly, but more than 30 people had to spend the night elsewhere. One woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.

