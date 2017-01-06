5:20 am, January 21, 2017
6 rescued in Fairfax Co. apartment fire

By Saeko Robinson January 21, 2017 5:10 am 01/21/2017 05:10am
Six people were rescued after an apartment complex fire in Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Six people were rescued after an apartment complex fire in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County Fire said the fire started on a top floor of a garden-style apartment on the 6700 block of Tower Drive in the Alexandria area just after midnight Saturday.

The fire was knocked out quickly, but more than 30 people had to spend the night elsewhere.  One woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.

Topics:
alexandria Breaking News fairfax county Fairfax County, VA News fire Local News virginia
