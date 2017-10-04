UN regrets tax on aid to Greek Cypriots in breakaway north

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) says that it regrets a decision by Turkish Cypriot authorities to start imposing taxes and fees on humanitarian goods delivered to Greek Cypriots in the breakaway north of the ethnically split island.

UNFICYP said that Wednesday’s aid delivery to Greek Cypriots in the remote Karpas Peninsula was limited to medical supplies because of the Turkish Cypriot decision, which it called an “unfortunate development.”

The UN force said its weekly aid deliveries to Greek Cypriots and Maronites in the north for over nearly 40 years is based on a longstanding agreement.

Some 400 Greek Cypriots and Maronites live in the north. They remained after the island was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

