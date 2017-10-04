The Latest: Lawyer aware of new Polanski allegation

GENEVA (AP) — The Latest on a German woman who has filed a complaint alleging filmmaker Roman Polanski sexually assaulted her in 1972 (all times local):

A French attorney says he is aware of new allegations by a German woman who says filmmaker Roman Polanski sexually assaulted her 45 years ago.

Herve Temime, who represents Polanski, tells The Associated Press that he plans to discuss the allegations with his client, but hasn’t yet spoken with him about them.

Authorities in the northern Swiss city of St. Gallen say they received a complaint on Sept. 26 from 61-year-old Renate Langer. She says Polanski assaulted her in the posh Swiss Alpine resort of Gstaad in February 1972, while she was in her mid-teens.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Langer spoke publicly about her allegations in a New York Times interview published this week.

She told the Times she waited to report the allegation largely out of concern for her parents. Her father died this past summer and her mother two years ago.

Swiss authorities say they have received a complaint from a German woman alleging that famed filmmaker Roman Polanski raped her 45 years ago in Gstaad, Switzerland, while she was in her mid-teens.

Police and the state prosecutor’s office in the northern city of St. Gallen say Renate Langer, 61, issued the complaint Sept. 26 over the alleged rape in February 1972.

Police spokesman Florian Schneider said it was unclear why Langer filed the complaint in the city as Gstaad is inside the judicial jurisdiction of the Bern region.

The St. Gallen prosecutor's office said the case will be transferred Wednesday to the "appropriate authorities" in Bern.

The Polish-born filmmaker fled the U.S. in 1978 after forcing himself on a teenage girl a year earlier.

