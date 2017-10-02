The Latest: German politician condemns Spain police violence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on Catalonia’s independence referendum and Spain’s response (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The co-leader of Germany’s Green party has criticized the use of force by police during Catalonia’s independence referendum.

Cem Ozdemir, who is being touted as Germany’s possible next foreign minister, told the dpa news agency that “the massive police operation against people who wanted to vote is a mistake.”

He was quoted Monday as saying that the violence “will only increase the political problem.”

Ozdemir also called for a “serious offer of dialogue from (Spanish) Prime Minister (Mariano) Rajoy” and suggested the European Commission should mediate any talks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has yet to publicly comment on Sunday’s violence and the outcome of the referendum, which Catalonia’s regional government says resulted in 90 percent of voters backing a divorce from Spain. Spain has called the referendum illegal and invalid.

9:20 a.m.

Catalonia’s government will hold a closed-door Cabinet meeting to discuss the next steps in its plan to declare independence from Spain following a disputed referendum marred by violence. Regional officials say the vote, which Spain insists is illegal and invalid, shows that a majority favor secession.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont will chair Monday’s meeting, which is expected to consider asking the regional parliament to vote on an independence declaration later in the week.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, meanwhile, meets with ruling party leaders before seeking a parliamentary session to discuss how to confront the country’s most serious crisis in decades.

Catalonia said preliminary poll results showed 90 percent favored independence after under half the electorate voted in a day that saw around 850 people injured in clashes with police.

