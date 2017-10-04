201.5
Spain: Court calls in Catalan police head in sedition probe

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 3:59 am 10/04/2017 03:59am
Anti-independence demonstrators cheer members of the Spanish Civil Guard as they march in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017. As thousands of people demonstrated in Barcelona in an outcry against police violence on Sunday, Spain's King Felipe VI, said in a televised address that Catalan authorities have deliberately bent the law with "irresponsible conduct" and that the Spanish state needs to ensure constitutional order and the rule of law in Catalonia.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court is to quiz two senior officers of Catalonia’s regional police force and the leaders of two pro-Catalan independence civic groups who have been placed under investigation for sedition.

The court said Wednesday the four will be questioned on Friday about their roles in demonstrations Sept. 21-22 in Barcelona when Spanish police arrested several Catalan government officials and raided offices in a crackdown on preparations for last weekend’s referendum on Catalonia’s independence.

Spanish authorities say the demonstrations hindered the police operation. During the rallies, there were some disturbances and two police vehicles were thrashed.

The four include regional police chief officer Josep Lluis Trapero and Jordi Sanchez, the head of the Catalan National Assembly that has been the main civic group behind the independence movement.

