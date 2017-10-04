201.5
Schalke midfielder McKennie sidelined with thigh strain

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 7:24 am 10/04/2017 07:24am
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke teenager Weston McKennie will be sidelined for about two weeks because of a right thigh strain.

The Bundesliga club says the 19-year-old American midfielder had an intensive scan on Wednesday because of problems in his hip flexor that flared up after Friday’s game against Bayer Leverkusen.

McKennie will miss the game at Hertha Berlin on Oct. 14.

Schalke says “when he can return to training depends on the healing process.”

McKennie, who made his Bundesliga debut on the final day last season in May, had started the last three league games for Schalke.

