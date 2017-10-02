Nobel literature prize to be announced Thursday

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The panel that awards the Nobel Prize in literature says this year’s winner will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 5

The Swedish Academy announced the date in a short statement Monday.

The other Nobel Prizes, each worth 9 million kronor ($1.1 million), will be announced this week and next.

Normally the literature award is announced in the same week as the others.

The Nobel announcements start Monday with the medicine award. The 2016 literature winner was American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

