Nobel Chemistry Prize: Major award for molecular matters

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 1:02 am 10/04/2017 01:02am
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize for Chemistry rewards researchers for major advances in studying the infinitesimal bits of material that are the building blocks of life.

Recent prizes have gone to scientists who developed molecular “machines” — molecules with controllable motions — and who mapped how cells repair damaged DNA, leading to improved cancer treatments.

The 2017 prize, worth 9 million kronor ($1.1 million), is being announced Wednesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

It’s the third Nobel awarded this week.

On Monday, the Nobel medicine prize went to three Americans studying circadian rhythms: Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young. On Tuesday, the physics prize went to Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne for detecting gravitational waves.

The literature prize winner will be named Thursday and peace prize awarded Friday.

