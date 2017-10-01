201.5
Lazio fans direct racist chants at 2 Sassuolo players

By The Associated Press October 1, 2017 11:46 am 10/01/2017 11:46am
Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, not pictured, scores past Lazio's goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, right, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sassuolo at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — The racist reputation of Lazio fans was bolstered during the Roman club’s 6-1 win over visiting Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

After derogatory chants were directed at Sassuolo players Claud Adjapong and Alfred Duncan, the stadium announcer warned that the match could be suspended if the chants continued.

Adjapong was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents and has represented Italy’s under-19 national team. Duncan is from Ghana.

Lazio has been fined and subjected to stadium closures for years due to racist incidents.

On Thursday, Lazio beat Belgian side Zulte Waregem 2-0 in a Europa League match behind closed doors due to punishment from UEFA for racist chants aimed at a Sparta Prague player in the Roman side’s last continental appearance two seasons ago.

