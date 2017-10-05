201.5
Ishiguro wins Nobel for ‘uncovering the abyss’

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 7:28 am 10/05/2017 07:28am
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug 8, 2009 file photo, author Kazuo Ishiguro shows his book "Nocturnals" before receiving the "Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa" prize for literature, in Santa Margherita Belice, near Palermo, Sicily, southern Italy. The Nobel Prize for Literature for 2017 has been awarded to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandro Fucarini, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Kazuo Ishiguro, the Japanese-born British novelist best known for “The Remains of the Day,” has won the Nobel Literature Prize.

The announcement Thursday marked a return to traditional literature following two years of unconventional choices by the Swedish Academy for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize.

The academy said the 62-year-old Ishiguro’s eight novels were works of emotional force that uncover “the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”

Last year’s literature prize went to American songwriter Bob Dylan and the previous year’s to Belarusian journalist Svetlana Alexievich.

