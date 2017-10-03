France says knife attacker was Tunisian with Italian papers

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says the man who fatally stabbed two young women in Marseille appears to be a Tunisian who had lived in Italy.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on France-Inter radio Tuesday that the assailant had Italian residency and a valid Tunisian passport. The attacker was killed by soldiers after Sunday’s stabbings, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Collomb urged more information-sharing among governments about such cases.

The Paris prosecutor said one of the seven IDs the attacker used in previous encounters with French police was a Tunisian passport identifying him as Ahmed H.

Italian newspapers reported Tuesday that Italian anti-terrorism police are investigating whether the Marseille attacker had links to Tunisians involved in other European attacks who had stayed in the same area of Italy.

