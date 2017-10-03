201.5
France says knife attacker was Tunisian with Italian papers

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 7:17 am 10/03/2017 07:17am
The Eiffel tower is seen with its lights turned off in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Eiffel tower will turn off its lights Monday at midnight Paris hour to pay tribute to Las Vegas and Marseille victims. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says the man who fatally stabbed two young women in Marseille appears to be a Tunisian who had lived in Italy.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on France-Inter radio Tuesday that the assailant had Italian residency and a valid Tunisian passport. The attacker was killed by soldiers after Sunday’s stabbings, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Collomb urged more information-sharing among governments about such cases.

The Paris prosecutor said one of the seven IDs the attacker used in previous encounters with French police was a Tunisian passport identifying him as Ahmed H.

Italian newspapers reported Tuesday that Italian anti-terrorism police are investigating whether the Marseille attacker had links to Tunisians involved in other European attacks who had stayed in the same area of Italy.

