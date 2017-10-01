Fight Schedule

Oct. 5

At Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn., Vaughn Alexander vs. Elvin Ayala, 10, middleweights.

Oct. 7

At Stuttgart, Germany, Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Avni Yildirim, 12, for Eubank’s IBO World super middleweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal); Firat Arslan vs. Mauricio Barragan, 10, cruiserweights.

Oct. 13

At Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif. (ESPN), Fidel Maldonado Jr. vs. Ismael Barroso, 12, for Maldonado’s WBC FECARBOX super lightweight title; Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez, 10, super lightweights.

Oct. 14

At Wembley Arena, London, George Groves vs. Jamie Cox, 12, for Groves’ WBA Super World super middleweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal); Patrick Nielsen vs. John Ryder, 10, super middleweights.

At Barclays Center, New York (SHO), Erislandy Lara vs. Terrell Gausha, 12, for Lara’s WBA junior middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Erickson Lubin, 12, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title; Jarrett Hurd vs. Austin Trout, 12, for Hurd’s IBF junior middleweight title; Tony Harrison vs. Paul Valenzuela, 10, middleweights.

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (FOX), Leo Santa Cruz vs. Chris Avalos, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA Super featherweight title; Abner Mares vs. Andres Gutierrez, 12, for Mares’ WBA World featherweight title; Eddie Ramirez vs. Antonio DeMarco, 10, junior welterweights.

Oct. 19

At Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, Las Vegas (ESPN), Gabriel Rosado vs. Glen Tapia, 10, middleweights; Alejandro Barrera vs. KeAndre Gibson, 10, welterweights.

Oct. 21

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ryan Burnett vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, 12, for Burnett’s IBF and Zhakiyanov’s WBA Super World bantamweight titles; Paul Hyland Jr. vs. Stephen Ormond, 12, lightweights; Tommy Coyle vs. Tyrone McKenna, 12, super lightweights; James Tennyson vs. Darren Traynor, 12, for WBA International super featherweight title.

At Prudential Center, Newark, N.J., Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk, 12, for Gassiev’s IBF cruiserweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal); Mateusz Masternak vs. Stivens Bujaj, 10, cruiserweight (World Boxing Super Series); Maciej Sulecki vs. Jack Culcay, 10, super welterweights.

At Turning Stone, Verona, N.Y. (HBO), Demetrius Andrade vs. Alantez Fox, 12, middleweights; Jezreel Corales vs. Alberto Machado, 12, for Corrales’ WBA Super World super featherweight title.

Oct. 22

At Tokyo, Hassan N’Dam vs. Ryota Murata, 12, for N’dam’s WBA World middleweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Pedro Guevara, 12, for Shiro’s WBC World light flyweight title; Daigo Higa vs. Thomas Mason, 12, for Higa’s WBC World flyweight title.

Oct. 28

At Schwerin, Germany, Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant, 12, super middleweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

At Cardiff, Wales (SHO), Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev, 12, for Joshua’s IBF heavyweight title; Kal Yafai vs. Sho Ishida, 12, for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title; Lenroy Thomas vs. David Allen, 12, for Thomas’ Commonwealth (British Empire) heavyweight title; Frank Buglioni vs. Callum Johnson, 12, for Buglioni’s British and Johnson’s Commonwealth light heavyweight titles.

Nov. 4

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Sergey Lipinets vs. Akihiro Kondo, 12, for the vacant IBF super lightweight title; Shawn Porter vs. Adrian Granados, 10, welterweights; Bermane Stiverne vs. Dominic Breazeale, 10, heavyweights

Nov. 11

At Fresno, Calif. (ESPN), Jessie Magdaleno vs. Cesar Juarez, 12, for Magdaleno’s WBO super bantamweight title; Jose Ramirez vs. Mike Reed, 10, super lightweights; Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, 12, light heavyweights.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Anthony Dirrell vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 12, super middleweights.

Nov. 25

At Madison Square Garden, New York (HBO), Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, 12, light heavyweights.

Dec. 9

At The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBO World super featherweight title.

