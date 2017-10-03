201.5
European court asked to rule on Facebook data transfers

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 7:23 am 10/03/2017 07:23am
Max Schrems, front right, faces the media after leaving the High Court in Dublin, Ireland, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017, as the legal case about social media transfer of personal data between international jurisdictions has been referred to Europe's highest court. Austrian lawyer and campaigner Max Schrems claims his privacy rights as an EU citizen have been breached through the transfer of his data by Facebook Ireland to US parent company Facebook Inc. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s High Court has asked the European Court of Justice to decide whether Facebook’s Dublin-based subsidiary can legally transfer users’ personal data to its U.S. parent, saying there are “well-founded concerns” the practice violates European law.

In a case brought after former U.S. defense contractor Edward Snowden revealed the extent of electronic surveillance by American security agencies, the court found that Facebook’s transfers may compromise the data of European citizens.

The case has far-reaching implications for social media companies and others who move large amounts of data via the internet.

Ireland’s Data Commissioner had previously issued a preliminary decision that such transfers are illegal because agreements between Facebook and its Irish subsidiary don’t adequately protect the privacy of European citizens.

