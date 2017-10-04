201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Boris Johnson criticized for…

Boris Johnson criticized for Libya ‘dead bodies’ comment

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 4:04 am 10/04/2017 04:04am
Share
Britain's Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, arriving to deliver his speech at the Conservative party conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after saying that a violence-torn Libyan city could become a tourism hub, once the dead bodies are removed.

Johnson made the remark in a side meeting at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England.

Discussing progress in stabilizing and rebuilding Libya after years of conflict, Johnson said the beachside city of Sirte could be “the next Dubai. … The only thing they have got to do is clear the dead bodies away.”

Backbench Conservative lawmaker Heidi Allen tweeted that Johnson “must be sacked for this,” and others called the comments unacceptable.

Cabinet colleague Damian Green told Sky News on Wednesday that “everyone, including Boris, needs to be careful in their use of language.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest