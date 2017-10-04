201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian police: Train's slipstream…

Austrian police: Train’s slipstream leads to infant’s death

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 1:13 pm 10/04/2017 01:13pm
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police say a 1-year old infant has died after the slipstream caused by a speeding freight train pulled her baby carriage off a rail platform and onto the tracks.

A police statement says the accident occurred Wednesday morning on the station of Puch bei Hallein, near the western city of Salzburg, as the mother was occupied with her other child, a 3-year old.

The baby was rushed to a hospital but died there of her injuries.

Police say they are investigating.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest