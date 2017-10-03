201.5
3 German women killed in Wisconsin highway crash

By The Associated Press October 2, 2017 1:14 pm 10/02/2017 01:14pm
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities say three young German women were killed when their rental car struck a deer and was then rear-ended by a tractor trailer.

The State Patrol says the collision happened Sunday night on Interstate 90 near Sparta, which is in western Wisconsin between Milwaukee and Minneapolis. The agency says the women slowed down after striking the deer and that the semi slammed into their car, pushing it into a ditch. The truck overturned.

The State Patrol says two of the women were 20 years old and the third was 22. It didn’t release their names, hometowns or other details.

The semi’s driver was treated at a hospital for injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Patrol Sgt. James Sawyer says autopsies are expected to be done Tuesday in Madison.

