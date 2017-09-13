501.5
Woman arrested near Prince George’s London school

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 12:21 pm 09/13/2017 12:21pm
Britain's Prince William accompanies Prince George as he is met by Helen Haslem - the head of the lower school on arrival for his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Prince William's pregnant wife Kate was too ill with morning sickness Thursday to take young Prince George to his first day of school. (Richard Pohle/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — London police say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary near the London school attended by four-year-old Prince George after a security incident at the school.

Police said Wednesday the 40-year-old woman was arrested after an individual gained access to Thomas’ Battersea School in south London on Tuesday. Police did not provide more details.

The woman is being questioned and has not been charged or identified.

George, son of Prince William and his wife Kate, started school last week.

London’s Metropolitan Police say the force is working with the school to review its security arrangements.

Police are part of the security measure in place to protect George, who is third in line to the throne behind William and Prince Charles.

