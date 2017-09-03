501.5
Vuelta a Espana Results

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 12:08 pm 09/03/2017 12:08pm
Sunday
At Ala hoya de la Moya, Spain
15th Stage

A 80.4-mile ride in the Sierra Nevadas from Alcala la Real to Alto Hoya de la Moya, with a pair of Category 1 climb’s preceding a finishing Hors categorie climb to Alta Hoya de la Moya:

1. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 3:34:51.

2. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha Alpecin, :36 behind.

3. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, :45.

4. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Orica-Scott, :47.

5. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.

6. Michael Woods, Canada, Cannondale Drapac, :50.

7. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :53.

8. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, same time.

9. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

10. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 1:02.

Also

17. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 3:19.

49. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 15:21.

121. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 26:09.

164. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 30:38.

Overall Standings
(After 15 stages)

1. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 62:06:25.

2. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:01.

3. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha Alpecin, 2:08.

4. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, 2:11.

5. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Orica-Scott, 2:39.

6. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 2:51.

7. Fabio Aru, Italy, Astana, 3:24.

8. Michael Woods, Canada, Cannondale Drapac, 3:26.

9. Alberto Contador, Spain, Trek-Segafredo, 3:59.

10. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, 5:22.

Also

13. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 8:16.

35. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 1:13:13.

103. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 2:42:53.

125. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:02:02.

