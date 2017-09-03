Vuelta a Espana Results

|Sunday
|At Ala hoya de la Moya, Spain
|15th Stage
A 80.4-mile ride in the Sierra Nevadas from Alcala la Real to Alto Hoya de la Moya, with a pair of Category 1 climb’s preceding a finishing Hors categorie climb to Alta Hoya de la Moya:
1. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 3:34:51.
2. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha Alpecin, :36 behind.
3. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, :45.
4. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Orica-Scott, :47.
5. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.
6. Michael Woods, Canada, Cannondale Drapac, :50.
7. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :53.
8. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, same time.
9. Louis Meintjes, South Africa, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
10. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 1:02.
17. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 3:19.
49. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 15:21.
121. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 26:09.
164. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 30:38.
|Overall Standings
|(After 15 stages)
1. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 62:06:25.
2. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:01.
3. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha Alpecin, 2:08.
4. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, 2:11.
5. Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Orica-Scott, 2:39.
6. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 2:51.
7. Fabio Aru, Italy, Astana, 3:24.
8. Michael Woods, Canada, Cannondale Drapac, 3:26.
9. Alberto Contador, Spain, Trek-Segafredo, 3:59.
10. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, 5:22.
13. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 8:16.
35. Peter Stetina, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 1:13:13.
103. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Cannondale Drapac, 2:42:53.
125. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:02:02.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.