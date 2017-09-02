501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Vince Vaughn runs riot…

Vince Vaughn runs riot in ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’ at Venice

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 12:30 pm 09/02/2017 12:30pm
Share
Actors Jennifer Carpenter, left, and Vince Vaughn pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Brawl In Cell Block 99 ' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Vince Vaughn is becoming a surprising regular at the Venice Film Festival.

Vaughn, best known for comedies, is at the Italian festival as star of S. Craig Zahler’s bone-crunching prison thriller “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” which screens Saturday.

Last year, he attended to promote Mel Gibson’s war movie “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Vaughn says he hasn’t abandoned comedy, but “I have just had the fortune of being able to try different stuff.”

He says it’s rewarding to work with directors like gore-master Zahler, who made cannibal horror Western “Bone Tomahawk.”

Vaughn said Zahler is refreshing because he has a strong vision and “does not go out saying, ‘How do I get the majority of people to like me?’ He goes out trying to pick unique characters, and unfold a dramatic life.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Movie News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?