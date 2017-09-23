201.5
Vinales pole at Aragon MotoGP, Rossi 3rd after leg injury

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 10:07 am 09/23/2017 10:07am
ALCANIZ, Spain (AP) — Maverick Vinales took pole position at the Aragon MotoGP on Saturday, ahead of Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi.

Rossi impressed with the third fastest time just three weeks after he needed surgery after breaking two bones in his right leg while riding an off-road motorcycle. The nine-time world champion only missed one race because of the injury.

The 22-year-old Vinales pushed his Yamaha to the fastest lap of 1 minute, 47.635 seconds for his fifth pole of the season.

Defending champion Marc Marquez will start Sunday’s race from fifth on the grid after he crashed his Honda in the session.

Andrea Dovizioso could only manage the seventh best time.

Marquez and Dovizioso are tied on 199 points heading into the 14th race of the 18-event season. Vinales is third with 183 points.

