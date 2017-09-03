Villa doubtful for Spain’s qualifier vs. Liechtenstein

MADRID (AP) — Spain says striker David Villa is doubtful for its World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Tuesday after injuring a muscle during training.

Villa’s injury occurred on Sunday, a day after Spain beat Italy 3-0 to take the lead of their qualifying group.

Villa played the final two minutes of the match against Italy, his first after a three-year absence from Spain’s team.

The 35-year-old Villa is Spain’s all-time leading scorer with 59 goals in 98 matches.

He plays for club New York City FC.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.