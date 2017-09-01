501.5
Valentino Rossi already planning return after breaking leg

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 6:27 am 09/01/2017 06:27am
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Italy's Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha looks on after finishing third in the Moto GP race at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, England. Six-time MotoGP champion Rossi has reportedly broken his right leg in a training accident in Italy. According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Rossi fell during enduro training and fractured his tibia and fibula. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ANCONA, Italy (AP) — Seven-time motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi wants to get back on his bike “as soon as possible” after breaking his right leg.

Rossi was injured in an enduro training accident on Thursday and operated on overnight at the Riuniti hospital in Ancona to repair tibia and fibula fractures.

“The surgery went well. This morning, when I woke up, I felt already good,” Rossi said Friday.

A metal pin was inserted in Rossi’s leg to hold the bones together. It was the same leg the 38-year-old Italian broke in 2010.

Raffaele Pascarella, the surgeon who operated on Rossi, said the procedure “went perfectly.”

“Valentino is doing well and I think that’s the most important thing for us and his fans,” Pascarella said.

The accident came days after Rossi finished third in the British Grand Prix in his 300th race in the premier class.

Rossi, who has finished runner-up the past three seasons, is fourth in the MotoGP standings, 26 points behind leader Andrea Dovizioso.

Rossi has won seven titles in the top class — his first in 500cc and then six in MotoGP — plus two more championships in the lower classes.

