501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » US Ambassador: Romania mustn't…

US Ambassador: Romania mustn’t backtrack on corruption fight

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 7:51 am 09/07/2017 07:51am
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, U.S. Ambassador Hans Klemm, center, attends a Holocaust memorial service in Bucharest, Romania. The U.S. ambassador to Romania has warned the country not to backtrack on progress made in the fight against corruption if it wants to remain attractive to investors, it was reported on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Romania has warned the country not to backtrack on progress made in the fight against corruption if it wants to remain attractive to investors.

Hans G. Klemm said Thursday that the European Union member ought not to “make backward steps on the impressive progress made” in anti-graft efforts in the past decade.

“Transparency, stability and predictability are key principles for an attractive investor climate,” Klemm told a meeting of foreign investors attended by government and central bank officials.

Klemm said it is important for investors to have confidence that they are working with a judicial system that “respects contracts and the rule of law.”

The European Union and Western embassies recently voiced concern about Romanian government plans to change the country’s justice system that critics say will dampen the anti-corruption fight.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?