UN says 60 Rohingya Muslims presumed dead in shipwreck

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says more than 60 people are either confirmed dead or missing and presumed dead following the shipwreck of a boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar.

Spokesman Joel Millman of the International Organization for Migration told reporters in Geneva on Friday that 23 deaths have been confirmed, after eight bodies were found overnight following an initial count of 15.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.