UK police, hospital offer help to mother of abandoned baby

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 7:13 am 09/17/2017 07:13am
LONDON (AP) — British police and hospital staff are trying to locate the mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in an east London park.

Police say they are worried about the mother’s welfare after finding a newborn baby boy carefully wrapped in a white blanket.

Police were called Sunday morning after the baby was found. They took the infant to a hospital where he is receiving care. Detective Jim Foley made a direct appeal to the mother, asking her to contact police, a hospital or her doctor.

He says “it’s really important that we know you are safe.”

Police also appealed to the public for information that might help authorities reunite the baby with his mother.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

