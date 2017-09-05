501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK Brexit chief faces…

UK Brexit chief faces lawmakers after summer recess

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 5:09 am 09/05/2017 05:09am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator will face questions from lawmakers returning from summer recess Tuesday as the government plans to “intensify” talks with the European Union.

David Davis is set to make a statement to the House of Commons as Prime Minister Theresa May braces for her first test of the new term. Lawmakers this week will begin debating the government’s Brexit Repeal Bill, which will effectively transfer EU law to U.K. statute books on the day Britain leaves the bloc.

Some members of May’s Conservative Party are suggesting they may vote against the bill in the later stages of the legislative process.

Lawmakers are also set to press Davis on the progress of Brexit talks. Brussels has expressed frustration amid disagreement over how much money Britain owes the EU.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?