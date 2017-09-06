Turkish police kill suspected suicide bomber

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says police have shot and killed a suspected suicide bomber near a police station in southern Turkey.

Mustafa Ercan, the chief prosecutor for Mersin province, told state-run Anadolu Agency Wednesday that the suspect was wearing a suicide vest and is believed to have been preparing to attack the police station.

Ercan said authorities suspect that the man was a militant of the Islamic State group. There was no immediate information on his identity or nationality.

He told Anadolu: “Our police teams have averted an important attack.”

Turkey has been rocked by a wave of deadly attacks since 2015 carried out by IS or Kurdish militants.

