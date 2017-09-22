201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkey: 4 migrants killed,…

Turkey: 4 migrants killed, 20 missing after boat sinks

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 3:49 am 09/22/2017 03:49am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A fishing boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s coast in the Black Sea early Friday, killing at least four and leaving 20 others missing, the Turkish coast guard said.

At least 38 migrants have been rescued so far by coast guard boats and commercial ships, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

The fishing vessels sank just before dawn off the coast of Kefken, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Istanbul, the coast guard said. It said a coast guard plane and two boats were dispatched to the region after a commercial ship reported a distress signal from a fishing vessel.

There was no information on the nationalities of the migrants or where they were heading to. Migrants, however, are increasingly trying to cross the Black Sea from Turkey to reach Romania.

Ambulances and medical teams were sent to the port of Kefken and were waiting for boats carrying the rescued migrants, the Dogan news agency reported.

The coast guard plane, a helicopter, three vessels as well as five commercial ships had joined the search and rescue effort, the coast guard said.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?