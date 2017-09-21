201.5
Trump, Turkish president meet with ‘many issues’ to discuss

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 3:55 pm 09/21/2017 03:55pm
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting on the sidelines of an annual U.N. gathering.

At the start of their meeting Thursday in New York, Trump heaped praise on Erdogan, who has been criticized for a crackdown in Turkey following an attempted coup last year. Trump says Erdogan is a friend and that he’s “running a very difficult part of the world.”

Trump added that Erdogan is “involved very, very strongly and frankly he’s getting very high marks.”

As for U.S. relations with Turkey, Trump says the two countries are “the closest we’ve ever been.”

Erdogan spoke through a translator and referred to Trump as “my friend, Donald.” The Turkish president says they have “many issues” to discuss.

