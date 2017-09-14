501.5
Tillerson visits London for talks on North Korea, Libya

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 5:25 am 09/14/2017 05:25am
LONDON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is holding talks in London with senior British and French officials on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

All three nations are permanent members of the U.N. Security Council which this week approved new sanctions to punish Pyongyang’s latest nuclear test explosion.

The officials will also discuss the response to Hurricane Irma that has caused havoc in the southeastern United States and the Caribbean.

They will then discuss the chaos in Libya with representatives from the U.N., Italy, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

It is Tillerson’s second visit to Britain since taking office in February. His first meeting Thursday was with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Before returning to Washington, Tillerson is due to address a press conference with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

