Ticket sales start for 2018 World Cup in Russia

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 5:37 am 09/14/2017 05:37am
MOSCOW (AP) — Ticket sales have started for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Fans can start applying for tickets to any of the 64 games, with prices ranging from 1,280 rubles ($22) for the cheapest tickets — a price available to Russian fans only — to $1,100 for top-level seats at the final.

There’s no need to rush with the application, since there’s a lottery system for requests. Applications made by Oct. 12 will be collected and buyers picked at random.

Qualifying is still under way and the draw is set for Dec. 1. Russian fans know the dates and locations of their team’s group games, but not the opposition.

Another application phase will begin on Dec. 5.

