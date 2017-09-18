501.5
The Latest: Women in acid attack offer prayers for assailant

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 12:59 pm 09/18/2017 12:59pm
This image taken from video shows passengers inside Marseille-Saint-Charles railway station in Marseille, France on Sunday Sept. 17, 2017. Four young US tourists were attacked with acid Sunday at a train station in the French city of Marseille. (AP Photo)

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the attack on four American women with acid at a Marseille train station (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Two women who were among four Boston College students attacked with acid at a train station in France are showing compassion for their assailant.

Courtney Siverling said in a Facebook post Sunday that she was not injured in the attack. Siverling offered a prayer that the attacker “would be healed from her mental illness.”

Michelle Krug also asked for prayers for the assailant, saying on Facebook that “mental illness is not a choice and should not be villainized.”

The four women are part of the study abroad program of Boston College, a private Jesuit school. Police have described the 41-year-old woman who threw the acid on them Sunday morning as “disturbed.”

A Boston College spokesman said the women intend to remain in Europe to continue their studies.

___

6:20 a.m.

An American college student who was one of four women attacked with acid at a Marseille train station says on Facebook that she’s planning to continue her “incredible opportunity” to study in France.

Michelle Krug asked for prayers for the alleged assailant, a 41-year-old woman described by police as “disturbed.”

The four women are part of the study abroad program of Boston College, a private Jesuit school.

Two women who posted late Sunday on Facebook asked for prayers for the assailant. Krug said she was one of two who got hit in the eye with “a weak solution of hydrochloric acid,” but added that “mental illness is not a choice and should not be villainized.”

Boston College quoted police as saying the attack wasn’t thought to be terror-related.

