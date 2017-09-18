501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » The Latest: UK proposes…

The Latest: UK proposes post-Brexit law enforcement treaty

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 9:52 am 09/18/2017 09:52am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, and European Parliament President Martin Schulz, center, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels. Schulz will challenge Merkel in German parliament election on Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s departure from the European Union (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The British government says it wants a wide-ranging security treaty with the European Union that would give it continued access to intelligence-sharing and law-enforcement cooperation after Brexit.

In a paper released Monday, the government called for “a comprehensive new security, law enforcement and criminal justice partnership” with the EU.

Such a deal would allow Britain to remain a member of the EU police body Europol and maintain use of the European Arrest Warrant, which allows for the quick extradition of criminal suspects.

Brexit Secretary David Davis says of the proposal: “Cross-border cooperation is absolutely crucial, if we’re to keep our citizens safe and bring criminals to justice.”

Britain is publishing papers on various aspects of Brexit in hopes of unblocking its divorce talks with the EU.

___

10:05 a.m.

Britain’s statistics regulator has accused Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson of misleadingly claiming that leaving the European Union will give Britain an extra 350 million pounds ($475 million) a week to spend on health care.

In an article laying out his vision for Britain’s post-Brexit future, Johnson said the U.K. will “take back control of roughly 350 million a week” and much of it could go to the health service.

U.K. Statistics Authority chief David Norgrove chided Johnson, saying it was a gross rather than net figure. It doesn’t take into account a substantial rebate Britain receives before the money is sent.

Norgrove called the figure “a gross misuse of official statistics.”

Johnson accused Norgrove of distorting his article, but the statistics authority said Monday that Norgrove stood by his opinion.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?