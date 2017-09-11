501.5
The Latest: Polls close for Norway parliamentary election

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 3:26 pm 09/11/2017 03:26pm
Norway's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Erna Solberg, makes house visits in Fana, Bergen, Norway, Sept. 10, 2017. Norway's upcoming election has sparked a wide-ranging debate about national values, leaving voters wrestling with how close the Nordic country should be to the European Union and what its responsibilities are toward migrants and asylum-seekers. (Tore Meek / NTB scanpix via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on the general election in Norway (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

Polls have closed in Norway, where all seats in the 169-member parliament were up for grabs.

The Nordic country with a population of 5.3 million has been governed since the 2013 election by Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s Conservatives in coalition with the populist Progress Party and support from the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

The main opposition comes from Labor, the biggest party in the Storting.

___

9:55 a.m.

Norway’s national election is a tight contest over national values, including how welcoming the wealthy country should be to migrants and asylum-seekers and how close it should be to the European Union.

Opinion polls before Monday’s balloting showed no party anywhere close to getting enough votes to gain a simple majority in the 169-seat parliament, setting up postelection coalition negotiations.

The country is now ruled by Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s Conservatives in coalition with the populist Progress Party, propped up by votes from the Christian Democrats and the Liberals. The main opposition comes from Labor, the biggest party in Parliament, but it needs support from at least two smaller parties to get a majority.

Both the Conservatives and Labor have lost support in recent months.

