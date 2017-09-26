The Latest: Macron wants shared European defense plan

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French president’s Europe speech (all times local):

4 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a shared European military intervention force and a shared defense budget.

In a speech Tuesday to students at the Sorbonne university in Paris, Macron said a European defense strategy must be defined by the early 2020s.

He wants to open the French military to European soldiers and proposed other EU member states do the same on a voluntary basis.

He also proposed the creation of a European intelligence academy to better fight against terrorism, and a shared civil protection force.

10:10 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron will lay out his vision for a more unified Europe, with a joint budget for countries sharing the euro currency and a stronger global voice despite Brexit looming.

Macron is seeking to make a lasting mark on Europe’s future with a speech Tuesday to students at the Sorbonne — and to send a clear message to neighboring Germany after its election Sunday.

While re-elected Chancellor Angela Merkel is open to some of Macron’s ideas, she is trying to build a coalition with allies who aren’t.

Macron is expected to argue that the eurozone needs a joint finance minister, budget and legislature to prevent future crises.

He says that’s necessary to boost Europe’s legitimacy and influence on global trade, taxing internet companies, migration policy and climate change.

