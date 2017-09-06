The Latest: Explosive used by IS found in France apartment

VILLEJUIF, France (AP) — The Latest on the discovery of a possible explosives lab in a city near Paris (all times local):

11:00 p.m.

Two French officials say the explosive TATP was found in an apartment outside Paris that authorities suspect extremists might have been using as a lab.

A police official told The Associated Press late Wednesday that some 100 grams of usable TATP were found in the Villejuif apartment where a police operation was carried out earlier in the day, leading to the detention of two suspects.

A judicial official confirmed that TATP, an explosive used by Islamic State militants in the past, was found in the unit, but didn’t specify in what quantity.

The two officials with knowledge of the probe spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said earlier that its counter-terrorism section has opened an investigation.

— By Philippe Sotto and Lori Hinnant in Paris.

6:30 p.m.

France’s interior minister says a tip from a handyman led police to a possible explosives laboratory south of Paris and the detentions of two people.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in a statement that the workman doing a job in a building in Villejuif informed authorities after noticing suspicious products in an apartment.

Collomb says police found substances that “may be used to make explosives” in the unit. He praised the “civic reflex” of the worker.

The minister said two people have been detained.

Three police officials with knowledge of the investigation say a bomb-disposal operation was carried out at the apartment.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

— By Philippe Sotto in Paris.

4:25 p.m.

The Paris prosecutor’s office says two people have been detained after a possible explosives laboratory was discovered in a suburb south of Paris.

The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that “elements that may be part of the composition of explosives” were discovered in an apartment in Villejuif.

The office says its special counter-terrorism section has opened an investigation under potential charges of “criminal terrorist association, possession, transportation and production of explosive substances in relation with a terrorist action by an organized gang.”

Three police sources say a bomb-disposal operation is underway in the apartment. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

— By Philippe Sotto in Paris.

