201.5
The Latest: Czech minister welcomes UK’s Brexit commitment

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 11:37 am 09/25/2017 11:37am
Great Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, right, hold a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

The Czech Republic’s foreign minister has told British counterpart Boris Johnson that he welcomes that Britain is ready to honor its financial commitment to the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that her government would keep paying the EU and following its rules during a two-year transition period after Brexit in March 2019.

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek stressed the EU still needs “more precise and detailed information” from Britain, reflecting a position by Europeans who want to see how May’s offers made in a speech in Florence translate into concrete proposals.

Zaoralek also says he gave Johnson a ping pong set as a present, saying that’s a game he has played with the EU.

Johnson replied: “The ball is now in your (EU) court.”

___

10:10 a.m.

The European Union presidency says time is running out for Britain to seal an agreement on leaving the EU, with a fourth round of Brexit negotiations about to begin in Brussels.

Estonian deputy EU affairs minister Matti Maasikas, whose country holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, said Monday that “we really need to move forward now. Time is of the essence.”

He was speaking before hosting a meeting of European affairs and foreign ministers, to be attended by EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Barnier and his team also meet their British counterparts later Monday for four days of talks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that her government would keep paying the EU and following its rules during a two-year transition period after Brexit in March 2019.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
