Syrian refugee in Estonia jailed for setting wife on fire

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 6:55 am 09/22/2017 06:55am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An Estonian court has sentenced a Syrian refugee guilty to 10 years in prison for setting his wife on fire.

The Baltic News Agency says a court in Tallinn ruled Friday that the 20-year-old Kovan Mohammad was guilty of grievous bodily harm when committing the crime on March 7.

BNS, the region’s largest news agency, said an unnamed 22-year-old Syrian woman sustained burns on 70 percent of her body in a fire in their apartment in the Estonian capital, in March.

Estonian broadcaster ERR said the Syrian woman ended up in a coma, from which she awoke later in March.

The couple’s child, who was also in the apartment at the time of the blaze, was unharmed. They arrived in Estonia as quota refugees from Greece in June 2016.

