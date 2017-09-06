501.5
Swedes charge Rwandan-born man over 1994 genocide

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 5:06 am 09/06/2017 05:06am
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors have charged a 49-year-old Rwandan-born man over the 1994 genocide in the African country.

Prosecutors say the man — now a Swedish citizen — is responsible for the assassination, attempted murder, rape and abduction of members of the Tutsi ethnic group “with the intention to destroy the whole or part of the group.”

In a statement, prosecutors said Wednesday the unnamed man committed the crimes, considered particularly serious because there were a large number of separate acts, in April and May 1994.

Many people were killed and crimes were carried out “under particularly degrading conditions,” they said adding the man had “a leading role.” His trial starts Sept. 12 in Stockholm.

Some 800,000 people, mostly ethnic Tutsis, were killed by Hutu extremists during the Rwandan genocide, according to the U.N.

Topics:
Africa News Europe News Latest News World News
