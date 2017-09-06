501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Sutherland, Burnett, Roizman, Varda…

Sutherland, Burnett, Roizman, Varda to get honorary Oscars

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 4:54 pm 09/06/2017 04:54pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Donald Sutherland, writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman and Belgian director Agnes Varda are getting honorary Oscars this year.

The film academy announced the honorees Wednesday. They will receive Oscar statuettes at the ninth annual Governors Awards ceremony in November.

Burnett is an independent filmmaker whose work has been celebrated for its portrayals of the African-American experience.

Roizman has received five Academy Award nominations for his work on such films as “The Exorcist” and “Network,” and served as a governor of the academy’s cinematography branch for more than 10 years.

The 89-year-old Varda wrote and directed her first feature film in 1956 and released her latest film this year.

Sutherland has appeared in more than 140 films, including the “Hunger Games” series.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Movie News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?