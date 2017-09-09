501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spain wildfire forces evacuation…

Spain wildfire forces evacuation of 400 residents

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 5:40 am 09/09/2017 05:40am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in southern Spain say they are fighting a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of 400 residents from seven towns in the province of Seville.

Authorities said Saturday that the evacuations had taken place mostly overnight because of the smoke produced by the blaze which broke out Friday. About 120 people have been given shelter in a public library, sports center and school.

More than 130 firefighters are combating flames that they say have reached 20 meters (65 feet) in height across a front stretching 20 kilometers (more than 12 miles).

Authorities have yet to say how much land has been burned.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?